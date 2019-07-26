Image caption Stevie Pentelow was found injured in Little Harrowden

Four people have denied murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a village.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, died in hospital after he was found wounded in Little Harrowden in Northamptonshire in June.

Sifian Ghilani, 19, Levar Thomas, 20, Tristan Patel, 18, all of Wellingborough, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, all denied murdering Mr Pentelow,

A fifth person, Sophie Hughes, 28, of Thrapston, did not enter a plea.

A trial date has not been set.

Mr Pentelow was found injured in Hardwick Road at about 20:30 BST on 21 June and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound.