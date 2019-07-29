Image caption The playing field was hosting two football matches at the time of the shooting

Three more people have been arrested following a shooting on a playing field close to two football matches.

A 28-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack on the field off Pennycress Place, Northampton, on 21 July.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy, and a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - both of no fixed address - were held on suspicion of attempted murder.

All three have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder last week.

Both were released on bail.

Image caption Police said the shooting took place after an altercation on a playing field off Pennycress Place

The man who was shot was also attacked with a knife.

Police said the attack was not related to the football games.

Detectives said they were still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone who had any information about it.