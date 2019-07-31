Image copyright Google Image caption RSM Castings in Northampton were fined £32,000 after a worker suffered extensive crush injuries

An engineering firm has been fined £32,000 after an employee suffered severe crush injuries while working on a mould-making machine.

The worker was attempting to light the burners on the machine at RSM Castings' plant in Northampton on 11 April 2018, the town's magistrates' court heard.

While he leant into the machine the pattern plate closed on his head and upper body.

He suffered extensive injuries, including a broken neck.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found there was inadequate safeguarding to prevent access between the closing parts of the machine.

The worker, who has not be named by the HSE, also suffered back fractures, broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade, a ruptured spleen, torn liver, a punctured lung, facial fractures and loss of teeth.

He remains unable to return to work.

Image copyright HSE Image caption The employee was attempting to light the burners on the machine when the pattern plate closed on his head and upper body

RSM Castings, of Portway Close on the Round Spinney Industrial Estate, pleaded guilty to breaching provision and use of work equipment regulations.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £1,739.70 at Monday's court hearing.

HSE inspector Neil Ward said the incident "could have easily resulted in a fatal injury".