Image caption Sgt Sam Dobbs, of Northamptonshire Police, said the drone will help police cover rural areas at night

Night drone patrols have been launched by police investigating the slaughter of almost 80 sheep in a spate of attacks since the start of July.

It is thought the animals have been killed on farms in Northamptonshire before being butchered and sold illegally to restaurants and shops.

Officers have said the drone will be used alongside extra ground patrols.

"A lot of the crimes have happened in quite remote locations," said Sgt Sam Dobbs, from Northamptonshire Police.

"You physically can't see from the road what's going on.

"The drone can cover such a large area and see such a lot at night with the thermal imaging."

Mr Dobbs said the "problem was wider than just one county" and the killings seemed to be happening in areas close to major road networks as the butchered animals could be taken away quickly.

Image copyright Park End Farming Image caption Farmer Phil Neal shared the graphic image on Facebook after 14 of his lambs were butchered last month

About 80 sheep have been killed and butchered on farms in the county in seven attacks since the start of July, while a 77-strong flock was also recently stolen.

Signs urging residents to report anything suspicious have been sent to farmers and landowners to put up as part of the investigation, called Operation Stock.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Signs are being put up across the county to urge people to report anything suspicious to police

Farmer Phil Neal, whose livestock was first hit, told how it was "the worst thing that my children have witnessed" when the remains of 14 lambs were discovered near Crick.

Police have also been working with trading standards and environmental health officers over concerns the meat could enter the food chain.

Earlier this week, police said a 40-year-old man, from Hampshire, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft had been released under investigation.