The lambs - not those pictured - were killed at a farm which has been targeted twice before

Another 11 lambs have been killed and butchered in the latest spate of attacks on sheep in Northamptonshire.

The remains were found at a farm near Whilton, near Daventry, on Monday.

It is the third time the site has been targeted. Twenty-one lambs were killed and stolen there in July and another five were killed in February. Sheep at other farms have also been slaughtered.

Farmer Gordon Emery said: "It's our livelihood but we don't know what field to put the sheep in now to be secure."

He added: "It's frustrating, very frustrating, to know what to do to help our situation."

Sgt Sam Dobbs said Northamptonshire Police was trying to get to the bottom of the attacks

More than 40 lambs and sheep were "professionally slaughtered" in a series of attacks in July.

Other sites targeted include a field off the A428 between Crick and West Haddon and a field on Harrington Road, Kelmarsh.

Sgt Sam Dobbs, from Northamptonshire Police, said the latest incident was a repetition of all of the others.

He said the crimes were causing farmers "huge angst and anxiety".

"It makes me angry, it makes me sad. We are doing loads to get to the bottom of this but it's a huge task," said Sgt Dobbs.