Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Betty Munroe's home in Kettering Road North, Northampton, was burgled on 11 June

A 93-year-old woman died from broken heart syndrome two months after she was confronted by burglars who ransacked her home.

Betty Munroe's house in Kettering Road North, Northampton, was targeted on 11 June.

Raiders stole her jewellery, including her late husband's watch, and a purse.

After the raid, Mrs Munroe suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, repeated nightmares and heart problems. and died on Wednesday.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The burglars stole jewellery including Mrs Munroe's late husband's watch

The burglary happened at about 23:00 BST when three males forced entry through the back door of her house using a pair of garden shears.

Once inside, they confronted Mrs Munroe, before ransacking the house.

Following a lengthy stay in hospital with heart trouble she was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome, and died on Wednesday.

Mrs Munroe's family said in a statement: "The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum's death have caused us so much sorrow.

"Before the burglary she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years.

"The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Det Insp Simon Barnes, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim.

"Betty was in good health before this incident but she deteriorated very quickly after it and sadly died in her care home this week, surrounded by her family.

"I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information about the burglary in June to please contact us."