Image copyright Google Image caption The Old Bank pub is a popular venue in Northampton town centre

A murder investigation has opened after a 25-year-old man died following an attack during a night out in a pub.

Glenn Davies, from Northampton, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square in the town shortly before midnight on Saturday, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital in Coventry where he died at about 19:40 BST on Sunday.

A 28-year-old Northampton man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and is being questioned.

Officers are carrying out forensic checks at the scene and examining CCTV footage.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "This was a pointless attack on a young man who was on a night out with friends in Northampton that has ended in tragedy.

"This is a fast-paced investigation and we have a large team of officers working on this case and we are actively pursuing several further lines of inquiry.

"Anyone who has information about this incident or who may have been in The Old Bank pub from about 20:40 BST until midnight on Saturday, is asked to come forward and assist with our investigation."