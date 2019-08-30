Image copyright Family handout Image caption Glenn Davies died after he was assaulted at The Old Bank pub in Northampton town centre

A man has been charged with murder after another man died following an attack in a pub.

Glenn Davies, 25, from Northampton, was assaulted at The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square shortly before midnight on Saturday, police said.

He died the following evening at the University Hospital in Coventry.

Michael Taiwo, 22, from The Mounts area of the town has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates in Northampton later.