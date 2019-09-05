Image copyright Northamptonshire FA Image caption Northamptonshire FA has submitted plans for the site on Newton Road in Higham Ferrers

Northamptonshire Football Association has submitted plans for a new £2m development centre.

It hopes to move from its current site in Northampton to the purpose-built facility near Higham Ferrers.

The site, which is due to open in December 2020, will house the FA's headquarters and also have changing rooms and grass and artificial pitches.

Bob Cotter, Northamptonshire FA Chairman, said he was "delighted" about the "exciting plans".

"Many local teams will have access to play and train on the high-quality facilities", he added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Northamptonshire FA is currently based at Moulton Park in Northampton

Northamptonshire FA said the location, on Newton Road, west of Higham Ferrers, was chosen "due to its centrality to the county".

The plans have been submitted to East Northamptonshire Council and, if approved, building work would start in spring 2020.

The land is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster and Northamptonshire FA said it had agreed a 30-year lease, with an option to extend for a further 15 years.