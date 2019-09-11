Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Gary Lynch pleaded guilty to killing cyclist Arthur Bourlet by dangerous driving

A burglar who hit and killed a cyclist during a police chase has been jailed for 11 years.

Gary Lynch, 55, led officers on a two-mile chase at speeds of up to 80mph (129km/h) in a stolen 4x4 before he hit Arthur Bourlet, 75.

After being cornered in a village, Lynch reversed into Mr Bourlet, who died almost a month later.

He had initially denied causing death by dangerous driving but changed his plea on the second day of a trial.

Lynch's crime spree began when he stole a Mitsubishi Shogun from a cottage in Grafton Regis in the early hours of 11 April.

He went on to take items from one property and attempted another burglary in south Northamptonshire.

Police gave chase after the stolen car triggered automatic number plate recognition cameras in Wellingborough.

Prosecutor Derek Johashen said: "The manner of driving was of the most extreme and dangerous."

During the pursuit, the court heard, Lynch hit police vehicles, damaging one so badly it had to be written off.

When police forced the vehicle into the village of Isham, Lynch reversed the Mitsubishi at speed, hitting Mr Bourlet.

After Mr Bourlet was knocked down, seven gas maintenance workers narrowly avoided being hit by the Mitsubishi, the court heard.

Lynch, of no fixed address, was taken out of the car and arrested when it was eventually stopped as a police BMW struck the driver's side.

Mr Bourlet, from Burton Latimer, was taken by air ambulance to Coventry Hospital but was pronounced dead on 3 May.

Lynch also admitted two counts of burglary, for which he received an 18-month consecutive sentence.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, and was given a five-year driving ban.

Further offences of attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, refusing to take a breath test and driving without insurance will lie on file.