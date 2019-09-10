Image copyright Google Image caption The man died following a collision on Kettering Road in Northampton (pictured on a different occasion)

An 89-year-old man has died following a crash between the car he was a passenger in and another vehicle.

The man was in a white Hyundai i10 which was involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen Golf on Kettering Road, Northampton.

The incident happen at the junction of Spinney Hill Road and Manderville Close at 11:40 BST.

Kettering Road remained closed for several hours and Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.