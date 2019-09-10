Northampton car crash: Elderly passenger dies in Kettering Road collision
10 September 2019
An 89-year-old man has died following a crash between the car he was a passenger in and another vehicle.
The man was in a white Hyundai i10 which was involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen Golf on Kettering Road, Northampton.
The incident happen at the junction of Spinney Hill Road and Manderville Close at 11:40 BST.
Kettering Road remained closed for several hours and Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.