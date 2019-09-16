Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The watches were recovered following an arrest in Kettering

About 40 watches worth £50,000 were recovered by police after a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The find was made by Northamptonshire Police on Sunday at an address on Regent Street, Kettering.

Several shops, including a jeweller, were broken into at the Newlands Shopping Centre in the town last week in an overnight raid.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said the arrest showed they were "creating a hostile environment for criminals".

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he was found hiding under a van by a police dog.

Other items linked to further burglaries were also recovered, the force said.

He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.