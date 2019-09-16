Northampton

Kettering shopping centre raid: Watches worth £50k recovered

  • 16 September 2019
Watches Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The watches were recovered following an arrest in Kettering

About 40 watches worth £50,000 were recovered by police after a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The find was made by Northamptonshire Police on Sunday at an address on Regent Street, Kettering.

Several shops, including a jeweller, were broken into at the Newlands Shopping Centre in the town last week in an overnight raid.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said the arrest showed they were "creating a hostile environment for criminals".

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he was found hiding under a van by a police dog.

Other items linked to further burglaries were also recovered, the force said.

He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites