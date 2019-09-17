Image caption The new category C prison in Wellingborough plans to open in 2021

Construction has started on a new £235m "mega prison", on the site of a jail closed five years ago.

HMP Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, closed in December 2012 because of its poor condition.

The new facility will be a category C jail to house up to 1,680 prisoners.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the prison would be "modern, efficient and will house a new generation of prisoner".

He said the jail "will encourage rehabilitation more effectively than ever before".

It is hoped it will open in spring 2021 and Mr Buckland said "we are going to be able to show that we can do it efficiently, on time and on budget".

Image caption Justice Secretary Robert Buckland broke the ground on the site of the new prison

The prison will have several accommodation blocks with courtyard areas and central spaces for vocational training and also faith spaces.

The town's MP, Conservative Peter Bone, campaigned for the site to be reopened.

At the time it was announced a new prison would be built in 2016 he said he was "absolutely delighted".

Last month ground work had to be halted after protesters against the building of the prison accessed the site.

Plans for a similar prison in Full Sutton in Yorkshire were approved last week despite more than 2,800 objections.