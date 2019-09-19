Image caption Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley said inspectors identified a number of failings in the force

A chief constable has issued a video apology on social media ahead of an inspection report that "will not make pleasant reading".

Nick Adderley said inspectors were clear that Northamptonshire Police was "failing the public".

He admitted some crimes had not been investigated properly, and said: "For those victims who've not had that level of service, I'm really sorry."

He said had he already started an improvement programme.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) is due to publish its report next week.

The force said it was expected to "highlight a number of failings" and suggest a range of improvements.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Mr Adderley posted videos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to admit to the force's shortcomings and explain improvements he believes have been made

Mr Adderley said: "One failing of the past was that it was very difficult for a victim of crime to get hold of someone that was responsible for that investigation. That's all changed."

Officers now "own" investigations, he said.

'Managing expectations'

Mr Adderley said the two videos were to "warm people up to the idea that this [HMICFRS] report not going to be a pleasant read", adding: "But we are already making significant differences to the way we police in Northamptonshire."

The force came under fire in June for having "missed opportunities" before the murders of two children killed by their father figures.

In July, HMICFRS said it was still failing vulnerable children.

The force was criticised for its handling of sex offenders, poor supervision and severe backlogs in child protection cases.

Addressing the issue of support for vulnerable people, Mr Adderley said: "We are not in the same place; we have moved significantly forward."

Responses on social media have been broadly positive, but one user said: "That's what you call managing expectations."

The full report will be released on 26 September and HMICFRS has been contacted for comment.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk