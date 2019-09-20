Pedestrian killed in Northampton by 'large vehicle'
- 20 September 2019
A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by "a large vehicle", police said.
A 39-year-old man died at the scene after a collision in Kettering Road North, Northampton.
It happened by the junction of Churchill Avenue at about 14:50 BST. The road was closed as a result.
The force is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to call them on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.