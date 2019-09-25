Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Amari Smith claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed a fellow teenager to death

A teenager who killed a 17-year-old boy after a row over comments made on Facebook has been jailed.

Amari Smith, 18, stabbed Louis-Ryan Menezes once in the chest with a "hunting-style knife" in Northampton in May 2018, a court heard.

Smith, of Penfold Close, Northampton, was sentenced to nine years and four months, having been cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

The judge at the town's crown court said he had shown no remorse.

In sentencing Smith, Judge Adrienne Lucking, said: "There was no lawful reason for you to carry a knife that day and there is no excuse.

"You acted in the mistaken belief you were acting in self-defence."

Smith, who was 16 at the time of the killing, had claimed he thought Louis was going to stab him.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis was called a "popular, caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin" by his family

The court heard the boys had got into an argument over comments made on Facebook.

Louis was stabbed in a stairwell on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe on 25 May 2018 and was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Louis's family described him as a "treasured, caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin".

In a statement they said: "No parent or family should have to go through losing a child in such an horrific way.

"Louis' death has left a huge gap in our lives and the pain of losing him is so great it will never go away."

Image caption Forensics officers at the scene of the stabbing on Drayton Walk

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon from Northamptonshire Police said: "Louis was a young man with his whole life ahead of him but it was cruelly cut short as a result of a senseless incident.

"I hope this case serves as a stark warning to young people everywhere - carrying a knife does not protect you - it can ruin your life forever."