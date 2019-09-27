Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Reece Ottaway died as a result of a stab wound

A man found dead in a social housing complex had been "repeatedly stabbed and left for dead", a court has heard.

Five men are accused of the murder of Reece Ottaway at Cordwainer House, Northampton, on 1 February.

The jury at Northampton Crown Court were told the men went to Mr Ottaway's flat to rob him of money and drugs.

All five deny Mr Ottaway's murder, but four of the men have admitted planning to steal from the 23-year-old who was from Daventry.

Prosecutor David Herbert QC told the court the five men came armed with a baseball bat, a BB gun and a machete, which he said was a "fearsome weapon".

He said the men "smashed their way" into Mr Ottaway's flat.

Image caption Mr Ottaway was found dead in Cordwainer House in Northampton

They then "repeatedly stabbed him, stole cash and his mobile phone and left him for dead", he said.

Mr Herbert told the jury that Mr Ottaway suffered seven separate stab wounds, including one which was 15cm deep.

He said one of the stab wounds indicated Mr Ottaway was on the floor and said the men "had him at their mercy on the ground".

The court heard the men had exchanged text messages prior to going to Mr Ottaway's flat and believed he was in possession of £30,000.

There are five men accused of Mr Ottaway's murder:

Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address

Cameron Higgs, 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor

Jordan Crowley, also known as Jordan Kimpton, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston

Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Northampton

Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, Northampton

All of the defendants except Mr Stirling have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

They all deny murder and the trial continues.