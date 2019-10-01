Teenage boy shot in Thorplands area of Northampton
- 1 October 2019
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Northampton on Monday evening, police said.
It happened near Booth Meadow Court in the Thorplands area of the town at about 19:30 GMT.
Northampton Police said the teenager suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said it was "working with the local community to gather information and provide reassurance".
He said the investigation was "fast-moving" and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.