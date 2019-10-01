Northampton

Teenage boy shot in Thorplands area of Northampton

  • 1 October 2019
Booth Meadow Court
Image caption The incident happen near Booth Meadow Court in Northampton

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Northampton on Monday evening, police said.

It happened near Booth Meadow Court in the Thorplands area of the town at about 19:30 GMT.

Northampton Police said the teenager suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said it was "working with the local community to gather information and provide reassurance".

He said the investigation was "fast-moving" and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
Image caption Police said they were talking with the victims to family to help with information about the incident

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites