Image caption The incident happen near Booth Meadow Court in Northampton

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Northampton on Monday evening, police said.

It happened near Booth Meadow Court in the Thorplands area of the town at about 19:30 GMT.

Northampton Police said the teenager suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said it was "working with the local community to gather information and provide reassurance".

He said the investigation was "fast-moving" and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.