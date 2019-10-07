Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn plea for the return of fatal crash suspect

A US diplomat's wife who is a suspect in a fatal crash inquiry has been named as Anne Sacoolas.

Motorcyclist Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision with a car in Northamptonshire, on 27 August.

Ms Sacoolas left the UK despite telling police after the crash she had no plans to leave.

Northamptonshire's chief constable has written to the US Embassy in London urging it to waive her diplomatic immunity.

Nick Adderley said he had appealed to US authorities "in the strongest terms".

He said both he and the county's Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, had called for the waiver "in order to allow the justice process to take place".

The US State Department said it was in "close consultation" with British officials and has offered its "deepest sympathies" to the family of Mr Dunn.

'Need the truth'

Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said leaving the country was "such a dishonourable thing to do" and urged Ms Sacoolas to "come back".

His father, Tim Dunn, said they needed to get the truth.

Ms Charles said: "We are not out to get her put behind bars.

"If that's what the justice system ends up doing then we can't stop that, but we're not out to do that.

"We're out to try and get some peace for ourselves."

The US Embassy had previously said "security and privacy considerations" precluded it from naming the suspect.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The teenager, from Charlton, Banbury, died in hospital after his motorbike crashed with a Volvo

On Saturday, the US State Department said diplomatic immunity was "rarely waived" but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged the US Embassy to reconsider.

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, diplomats and their family members are immune from prosecution in their host country, so long as they are not nationals of that country. However, their immunity can be waived by the state that has sent them.