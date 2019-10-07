Image caption Several farms across Northamptonshire have been hit by illegal sheep slaughters

Two men have been arrested in connection to a spate of illegal sheep slaughters.

Northamptonshire Police said a 23-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Birmingham were detained in the early hours.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity near Welford and stopped a vehicle on the A14.

The stopped vehicle was seized by officers and will undergo forensic examination.

Northamptonshire has been hit by several incidents of sheep and lambs being slaughtered and butchered in recent months.

At least 143 sheep have been illegally killed in Northamptonshire since the start of the year.

Police launched an investigation called Operation Stock, and used night drone patrols alongside extra ground patrols.

Image caption Signs urging residents to report anything suspicious have been sent to farmers and landowners to put up as part of the investigation

A Hampshire man arrested in connection with the illegal butchering remains released while inquiries continue.

While, a Coventry man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage remains on police bail pending further inquiries.