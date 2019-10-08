Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn, 19, died in hospital after his motorbike was in a crash with a Volvo

The parents of a teenage motorcyclist killed in a crash where a US diplomat's wife is a suspect are "optimistic" President Trump will look "in favour" at their case.

Motorcyclist Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision with a car in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Anne Sacoolas left the UK despite telling police she had no such plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the US to reconsider its decision to give her immunity.

Tim Dunn, Harry's father, said: "With Boris Johnson saying what he did, it was nice to feel actually we were getting the support we were trying to get.

"Maybe President Trump will look at this and hopefully look in our favour."

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, diplomats and their family members are immune from prosecution in their host country, as long as they are not nationals of that country. However, their immunity can be waived by the state that has sent them.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has spoken with the US ambassador Woody Johnson, and raised the case in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Foreign Office spokesman said Mr Raab had "reiterated his disappointment with the US decision and urged them to reconsider".