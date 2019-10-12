Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

The US diplomat's wife granted immunity after the crash which killed teenager Harry Dunn is "devastated by the tragic accident", her lawyer has said.

Anne Sacoolas' legal representative, Amy Jeffress, said she would "continue to cooperate with the investigation".

Mrs Sacoolas left the UK under diplomatic immunity despite being a suspect in the crash with Mr Dunn, 19, in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

A statement said: "Anne is devastated by this tragic accident."

It continued: "No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn's family."

The statement, issued by law firm Arnold and Porter, said Mrs Sacoolas had "fully cooperated with the police".

'Deepest sympathies'

It added: "She spoke with authorities at the scene of the accident and met with the Northampton police at her home the following day. She will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"Anne would like to meet with Mr Dunn's parents so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident.

"We have been in contact with the family's attorneys and look forward to hearing from them."

Earlier, the lawyer for Mr Dunn's family, Radd Seiger, appealed for anyone with information about Mrs Sacoolas' return to the United States to come forward.

Mr Dunn's parents, who have previously said they are considering civil action against Mrs Sacoolas, are set to fly out to the US on Sunday and will visit both New York and Washington DC.

Mr Seiger said they would be "engaging with the media and politicians as they reach out for support from all Americans and to ask them to put pressure on the US administration to do the right thing".