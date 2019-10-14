Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte spoke to the BBC while on a plane to the US

The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a crash say they will only meet the US diplomat's wife allegedly involved if she promises to return to Britain.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire.

Anne Sacoolas left the UK under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating. She has offered to meet Mr Dunn's parents, who are in the US.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said the condition to return was a "non-negotiable red line in the sand".

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

He said a meeting between the teenager's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and Mrs Sacoolas, was unlikely as they had not overcome the "hurdle" of her return.

"Mrs Sacoolas has to commit to returning to the United Kingdom to submit herself to the English authorities, to Northamptonshire Police, and to co-operate with their inquiries," said Mr Seiger.

The parents hope to gain media exposure in the US, to put pressure on President Donald Trump "to send Mrs Sacoolas back", he said.

A letter from lawyers for Mrs Sacoolas said she wanted to meet Mr Dunn's parents "so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident".