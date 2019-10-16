Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Volvo

Donald Trump has said the chief suspect in the death of crash victim Harry Dunn will not return to the UK, the teenager's parents have said.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, returned to the United States days after the crash which killed the 19-year-old.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said the president was sympathetic when he met them at the White House but did not agree to Mrs Sacoolas' UK return.

She was also at the White House, but Harry's parents declined to meet her.

Harry died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August when his motorcycle was in a crash with a Volvo.

Mrs Sacoolas - who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official who was stationed at RAF Croughton - was interviewed by police but then returned to the United States after claiming diplomatic immunity.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlotte Charles (l) and Tim Dunn (r) want Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK

Ms Charles said after the White House meeting: "When [President Trump] held my hand, I gripped it a lot tighter and I was honest with him and just said... 'if it was your son you would be doing the same as us'.

"He actually gripped my hand a little bit tighter and said 'yes I would be'. And that's when he said he would try and look at this from a different angle.

"I can only hope that he was sincere enough to consider doing that for us.

"He's the one in control here, but we're the ones in control of our situation as much as he can be - we still want justice for Harry and we will take it as far as we possibly can to ensure that that's done.

"We do feel that we have done as much as we can at the moment."

Tim Dunn said of turning down the chance to meet Mrs Sacoolas at the White House: "We weren't ready to meet her - it would have been too rushed.

"It's not what we wanted - we wanted a meeting with her in the UK."

But he added that the trip to the White House "didn't feel like a stunt".

"I think the president was very graceful and spoke very well to us.

"He listened to Charlotte very well, she spoke excellently to him and he was very understanding.

"I genuinely do think he will look to resolve this in a way that will help us."

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Over the weekend, Mrs Sacoolas broke her silence over Mr Dunn's death in a letter via her lawyers.

In it she said she wanted to meet his parents "so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident".

Mrs Sacoolas was said to be covered by diplomatic immunity as the spouse of a US intelligence official, though that protection is now in dispute.