DIY SOS home turnaround in Corby 'shows best of society'
The presenter of DIY SOS said their latest house renovation project showed "the best of our society".
The team from the BBC One programme was in Corby, Northamptonshire, to rebuild Jackie and Colin Hutchison's home for their last "big build" of the year.
They were let down by builders working on changes for their 16-year-old son Jordan, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
Mr Hutchison said: "To get our house back for our family is truly amazing."
The couple spent £60,000 on the modifications but in the end they were left with "a complete mess".
Their home was a shell without a roof, and the couple and their three children moved into Mrs Hutchison's mother's house.
Jackie Hutchison said: "This whole thing had been going on for months and months.
"We just wanted to come home."
The DIY SOS team began work last week with the help of volunteers.
Mr Huchinson admitted: "Seeing the crowd nine days ago was overwhelming."
- Moved to tears? The strange appeal of a DIY show
- Football attack fan's home transformed
- DIY SOS to help football attack fan
They now have a finished home for themselves and their three children, the results of which will be seen on the DIY SOS programme next year.
Presenter Nick Knowles said: "It is an extraordinary thing, it's the best of our society and it's massively emotional."
He said more than 100 local suppliers and volunteers had "become really involved with the family".
"I get really attached to the family," he added.
"It's life changing stuff."