Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption The 30ft mythical creature was built to be set alight for bonfire night at Wicksteed Park

A 30ft (9m) wicker figure of a minotaur due to be set alight for bonfire night has been destroyed ahead of time in a suspected arson attack.

The sculpture, which took about three weeks to build, was to be torched during a fireworks celebration at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Northamptonshire fire crews were called to the scene at 17:48 GMT on Monday.

The park described its destruction as "serious vandalism" and that it was "hugely disappointing".

"The large structure was due to be lit alongside the bonfire at this Saturday's event but was destroyed in a fire last night," a statement on the park's website said.

"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to rebuild the Minotaur Wicker Man in time for Saturday," the statement added.

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption Only parts of one arm and one leg were left after the blaze

Despite the minotaur's demise, Wicksteed Park said its event on Saturday, including the fireworks, would still go ahead.

Northamptonshire Police said it was investigating the suspected arson.