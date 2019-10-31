Harry Dunn: Death crash suspect interviewed by police
- 31 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn have interviewed suspect Anne Sacoolas in the US.
Mr Dunn died in hospital after a crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August.
His parents have been campaigning for justice after Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US diplomat, was granted diplomatic immunity and left the UK.
Northamptonshire Police said details of the interview had been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.