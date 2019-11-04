Woman awakes to find bull in back garden

Image copyright Heather Allan Image caption Arnold was staring back when Heather Allan opened her curtains on Sunday morning

A woman woke up to find a bull staring up at her from her back garden.

The weighty bovine, named Arnold, smashed through a fence in his adjoining field on Sunday.

He trampled Heather Allan's lawn in Raunds, Northamptonshire and took a nap before a farmer arrived to move him on and repair the damage.

Miss Allan said she enjoys living next to the cows but was not expecting to see Arnold at such close quarters.

Image copyright Heather Allan Image caption Arnold the bull made a beeline for the bench

She wrote on Facebook: "I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

"We absolutely love having the cows next door - but he's destroyed our grass.

"He's so heavy he's put loads of massive holes in the garden too."