Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lorry had been delivering its load to a sex shop in Kettering when thieves struck

Sex toys worth £1m were stolen from a lorry parked in a lay-by.

The lorry had travelled from Felixstowe to make a delivery to Rocks Off, a sex toy retailer in Cunliffe Drive, Kettering, police said.

The theft happened in the early hours of 18 September on the A43 between the A14 and Broughton village.

A Northamptonshire Police Facebook post about the theft has been widely shared, with one user suggesting the thieves were "already in handcuffs".

Another added: "They'll get a stiff sentence when they're caught."

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the theft, which took place at some point between 01:00 and 06:30 BST.

According to its website, Rocks Off has production facilities in the UK and China, with headquarters and warehouse facilities in Britain.