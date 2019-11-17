Image copyright PA Media Image caption Motorbike and scooter ride gathered in Brackley, Northamptonshire, for the ride

Hundreds of bikers have gathered to ride in memory of Harry Dunn, the teenager whose crash death led to a diplomatic row with the US.

Harry, 19, died after the collision in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

A file has been passed to prosecutors, but no charges have been brought.

Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said support from the public was "the only thing keeping us going".

Harry's father Tim said the support from those who took part in the motorbike and scooter ride, which started in Brackley, Northamptonshire, was "fantastic".

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Talking to Sky News, Mrs Charles said decisions in the case by the Crown Prosecution Service were "taking too long".

"The case is a pretty clear cut, we are just waiting on their decision," she added.

Harry was fatally injured on 27 August, when his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas, 42, outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Image caption Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn met Donald Trump at the White House

Mr Dunn, who explained the family was "struggling", said: "We are getting more frustrated by the delays and the authorities."

Mrs Sacoolas left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity, but was interviewed by Northamptonshire Police in the US last month.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hillary Clinton said there had been confusion about the use of diplomatic immunity

Earlier this week, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the rules around diplomatic immunity "should be looked at".

Mrs Clinton also said a meeting at the White House between Harry's family and President Trump, where Mrs Sacoolas was in the next room, had been "clumsy and heavy-handed".

Mr Dunn said his hoped Mrs Clinton's comments would "help push forward" the chance of Mrs Sacoolas return to the UK.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scooter and motorcycle club members took part in the ride