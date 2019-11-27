Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the Stanton Cross site in Wellingborough, where a housing development is under way

A man has died at a building site following an "industrial accident", police said.

Officers were called to the Stanton Cross development, Wellingborough, at 13:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the "industrial accident... resulted in a sudden death" of a Northampton man in his 40s.

The force was investigating the death alongside inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive.

A Bovis Homes spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving an employee of one our sub-contractors.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved.

"We are working with the authorities to understand what happened and we are unable to comment any further at this time."