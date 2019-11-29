Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had just got off a bus in Hunsbury Hill Road near to the junction with Towcester Road

A teenage girl has been raped by a man "with skull tattoos on his face" who dragged her into a wooded area.

The victim got off a number 11a bus on Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

She was approached by the man near the junction with Towcester Road who sexually assaulted her before she fought her way free.

Northamptonshire Police has called for witnesses to come forward.

The man was described by the victim as white, of large build, aged in his 40s, with a bald head and a large collection of skull tattoos on the left side of his head and face.

He was wearing a black tracksuit and spoke with an Eastern European accent.