Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has raised the case of Harry Dunn with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a crash in Northamptonshire in August which led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for the USA under diplomatic immunity.

His family are in London to "make our feelings known" during President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said she would ask Mr Trump to "put Anne Sacoolas on the plane back the UK".

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokesman said Mr Raab, who has been criticised by Mr Dunn's parents for his handling of the case, raised the issue with Mr Pompeo when they met in London.

The spokesman said: "The Foreign Secretary again raised UK concerns about the tragic case of Harry Dunn."

He added that the UK would continue to press for Mrs Sacoolas to "co-operate fully with the judicial process".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Foreign Office said Dominic Raab spoke to Mike Pompeo about the Harry Dunn case

Mr Dunn's parents have called on Boris Johnson to "press the family's case for justice" when he meets Mr Trump during the Nato summit in London.

Both men will be at an event hosted by the Queen for Nato leaders on Tuesday night and the Dunn family plan to "congregate outside Buckingham Palace" to make "our presence known".

President Trump, who met the family at the White House, described them as "lovely people", when he spoke to reporters.

Mr Trump repeated the US position that Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity but said: "We're trying to work something out."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the UK for the Nato summit

Mr Dunn was fatally injured on 27 August, when his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Anne Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Last week the family began legal proceedings against the FCO and Mr Rabb with the aim of a judicial review into the Mrs Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity.