Harry Dunn's parents to meet Dominic Raab

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of teenager Harry Dunn will meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a bid to find "common ground".

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for her native US under diplomatic immunity.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said they want to "find a way forward", and would attend in "good faith".

The Foreign Office said Mr Raab had "gladly accepted" the family's request.

Last week, Mr Dunn travelled to Mr Raab's constituency in Esher and Walton to confront him over his handling of the case.

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Anne Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Foreign Office said Dominic Raab had always been happy to have a further meeting with Harry Dunn's parents

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Last week, the family began legal proceedings against the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and Mr Raab, with the aim of securing a judicial review into Mrs Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity.

An FCO spokesman said Mr Raab was happy to meet the family again.

"We have deep sympathy for Harry's family," he added. "We have done and will continue to do everything we properly can to ensure that justice is done."