Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died at the scene in Wellingborough Road, Rushden

A 13-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in the street.

The 25-year-old was attacked in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, Northamptonshire, at 20:30 GMT on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said paramedics were called but she died at the scene, near St George's Way.

A second man, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Pete Long, said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life and I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"A large team of detectives have been working on this case around the clock and a number of lines of enquiry are being pursued as part of this fast-paced investigation.

"This incident has really shocked the Rushden community, many of whom were on the scene last night, and I would ask anyone who was there and saw what happened to please come forward with your information."