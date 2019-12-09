Image caption The woman died at the scene in Wellingborough Road, Rushden

A 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed in the street has been released with no further action.

The victim, 25, was attacked at 20:30 GMT on Saturday in Wellingborough Road, Northamptonshire and died at the scene.

A man, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries and another 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his attempted murder.

Det Insp Pete Long, said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life and I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."