Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

A police chief has sent a written apology to the family of Harry Dunn for a "breakdown" in communications.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving the UK under diplomatic immunity.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said he had a "positive" meeting with teenager's father Tim Dunn, and family spokesman Radd Seiger.

Mr Adderley said the meeting had "shown that we can work together".

The family had previously said they had "deep concerns" about the investigation in Mr Dunn's death and had referred the force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Harry Dunn's stepmother Tracey Dunn, father Tim Dunn (centre) and stepfather Bruce Charles

But Mr Adderley said the "perceived fallout" between himself and the Dunn family had been "a total misunderstanding".

He said: "Certain tweets and conversations and comments that have been made have been completely misconstrued. We spent some time going through all of that.

"So this miscommunication, this breakdown, and I've explained to Radd, and I've written to Radd - it's all in writing in terms of the apology.

"And the same with a tweet that was mentioned, which was calling for resignations, it completely got blown out of proportion."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger (left) and Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley (right) spoke to reporters at the force's headquarters

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK and returned to her native US, claiming diplomatic immunity.

The meeting at Northamptonshire Police's headquarters at Wootton Hall also included Harry Dunn's stepmother Tracey Dunn and stepfather Bruce Charles.

But the teenager's mother, Charlotte Charles was unable to attend because she was "just in bits" according to Mr Seiger.

Mrs Sacoolas was filmed driving in the US by ITV News, and Mr Seiger said that when Mrs Charles saw that she "just collapsed in a heap".

He said: "I've struggled to pick her up ever since. Utterly devastating."

The family are due to meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a bid to find "find a way forward" in the case.