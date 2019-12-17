Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A grandmother discovered dead in her car died from a shotgun wound, police have said.

Marion Price, 63, was found in her car in a private residential car park in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire shortly after 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said Ms Price was a "much-loved mum, grandmother, daughter and sister".

A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Banfield said the investigation continued "to progress well" but appealed for those around Earls Barton between 16:00 and 20:00 on Sunday who had any dash-cam footage to contact officers.

"Marion's death has understandably shocked the local community," he added.

"We know there has [been] some speculation surrounding the case and neighbourhood officers have been carrying out increased patrols in the area."