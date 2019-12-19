Family of Harry Dunn to learn of charging decision

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of Harry Dunn will learn on Friday whether the woman accused over his death will be charged.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for the USA under diplomatic immunity.

A file of evidence was handed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 1 November.

The Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said they had been invited meet the CPS at their London headquarters.

On Tuesday Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the family the government was doing "everything it can" to get justice.

He said: "I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing.

"If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and co-operate with the criminal justice process."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Harry Dunn's father Tim Dunn, his stepmother Tracey Dunn and family spokesman Radd Seiger met Dominic Rabb on Tuesday

Mr Dunn's father Tim Dunn said their meeting with Mr Raab was more "open" and "friendly" than a previous meeting.

"This was a lot better. He was more engaging, he came across [as] more honest," Mr Dunn said.

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, where her husband Jonathan was an intelligence officer.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, left the UK and returned to her native US, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his meeting with the Dunn family has been "constructive"

A meeting between the parents of Harry Dunn and the Archbishop of Canterbury was cancelled because they were "struggling emotionally".

The pair were due to meet the leader of the Church of England at Lambeth Palace in London on Wednesday afternoon.