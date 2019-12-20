Image caption Richard Coles co-presents Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4 and was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Vicar and broadcaster the Rev Richard Coles has said police are investigating after he received hate mail saying his partner was in hell.

On Thursday, Coles, a former member of 80s group The Communards, revealed that since announcing the Rev David Coles had died he had received "horrible letters" from Christians.

He tweeted "my hateful correspondence is now evidence".

Northamptonshire Police confirmed it was in contact with the broadcaster.

'Sympathetic' officers

The vicar has thanked the force and revealed that officers were "sympathetic and professional" when they came to see him on Thursday evening.

Coles, 57, who is the vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire, met his partner in 2007.

The couple, both Church of England priests, lived together with their dogs in the vicarage.

On Tuesday, he announced his civil partner Rev David Coles had died after a long illness.

He said he had received "99.99999% loveliness" since the announcement but added there had been "a small but lively correspondence" from those against the union "who wish me to know that D is in hell and I will follow".

On Twitter, he described the letters as "paper darts" which "just leave me mildly curious about the state of mind of the writer".

"The horrible letters; they don't touch me," he said.

On Wednesday, Coles posted a warning on social media that a scam fundraising page had been set up claiming to be raising money to cover his partner's funeral costs.