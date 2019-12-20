Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A man has been charged with murdering a grandmother who was found shot dead in her car.

Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise, Northampton, is accused of killing Marion Price, 63, in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, on Sunday.

She was found in a private residential car park shortly after 20:00 GMT. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a shotgun wound.

Mr Reader will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said Ms Price was a "much-loved mum, grandmother, daughter and sister".

The force said detectives continue to work "around the clock" on this investigation and has called for anyone with information to come forward.