Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A second man has been charged with the murder of a grandmother found shot dead in her car.

Stephen Welch, 60, is accused of killing Marion Price, 63, whose body was discovered in a car park in Northamptonshire, on 15 December.

Mr Welch, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, is due in court on Monday.

Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise, Northampton, was charged with murder on Friday.

He is also due to appear in court on Monday.

Ms Price was found in the residential car park in Earls Barton shortly after 20:00 GMT and a post-mortem examination revealed she died from a shotgun wound.

Northamptonshire Police has re-issued its appeal for witnesses.