Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his estranged wife who was found shot dead in her car.

Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise, Northampton, is accused of killing Marion Price, 63, in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire on 15 December.

She was found in a private residential car park. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a shotgun wound.

A Leicester Crown Court spokeswoman said Mr Reader was not required to enter any pleas.

He was remanded into custody until a plea hearing at Northampton Crown Court on 17 January.