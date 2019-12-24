Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was discovered shot dead in her car.

The body of Marion Price, 63, was found in a car park in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, on 15 December.

Stephen Welch, 60, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Welch is set for a plea hearing on 17 January at Northampton Crown Court. Another man charged with murder appeared in court on Monday.

A trial date for Mr Welch and Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise, Northampton, was set for 6 June 2020.