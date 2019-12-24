Image copyright YouTube/Adam Green Image caption The fire at Plum Park Hotel, seen here in a wedding video, broke out at about 20:00 GMT on Monday

A fire has caused "significant damage" at a Victorian manor house and wedding venue.

The blaze at Plum Park Hotel near Towcester, Northamptonshire, broke out at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the most severe damage was done to the ground floor of the building, which was unoccupied.

An eight-mile stretch of the nearby A5 was closed for more than seven hours as 30 firefighters tackled the fire.

Image caption Plum Park Hotel is a popular wedding venue

It was reopened by the Highways Agency by 04:00.

The first floor of the building in Paulersbury was also damaged.

The fire service said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, but investigators would examine the scene on Tuesday morning.