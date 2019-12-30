Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at University Hospital Coventry

A cyclist has died 10 days after falling off his bike and into the side of a car.

The 72-year-old man, from Peterborough, was with a group of cyclists riding from Bulwick towards Southwick in Northamptonshire on 18 December.

He fell from his bike and into the side of a silver Honda Jazz and was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he died on Saturday, police said.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to make contact.