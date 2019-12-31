Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Thor has been retrained and is seeking a new home

An Alaskan Malamute puppy who bit neighbours after straying from his home has been given a second chance after being rehabilitated by officers.

One-year-old Thor was seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act but officers realised he had not been socialised or trained properly.

Instead of having him destroyed Northamptonshire Police's Dog Section gave him bespoke training.

His temperament has improved and a rehoming centre is finding him a home.

Thor first came to the attention of police after biting a neighbour who tried to return him home in August before the same thing happened to a different neighbour three months later.

His former owners were found guilty of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court.

Paul Underwood, 47, and Nicola Muca, 44, of Balmoral Avenue, Rushden, were each given 12-month community orders and banned from keeping dogs for five years.

PC Eva Horn, who assisted the investigating officers, said: "Thor certainly didn't have the best start in life and we were determined to try our hardest to ensure he could get to a place where he was able to live the life he deserves. No-one invested in Thor to be a family dog and he was denied socialisation and training.

"Thor reacted so well to our training and has now become a much more well-rounded dog - all he needed was some love and attention."