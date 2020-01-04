Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The friends of Harry Dunn have protested outside the RAF base where he died to "get their feelings across" to the US Government.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

Last month, the CPS announced she would be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

But US officials said it was not "a helpful development".

Mrs Sacoolas' lawyer said she would not return to the UK "to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident".

Mr Dunn died after his motorbike was in collision with a car driven by Mrs Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, where her husband worked as an intelligence officer.

Image copyright Becky Warwick Image caption Friends gathered outside the RAF base on Saturday to take part in the protest

The spokesman for Mr Dunn's family, Radd Seiger, said the teenager's friends wanted to protest outside the base because they were "being asked to forget their friend had been killed".

He said they felt a demonstration was "the only way we can get our feelings across to Washington".

"Ultimately if they don't send [Mrs Sacoolas] back we will not accept [RAF Croughton] being in our community," he added.

The CPS said extradition proceedings had started when it charged Mrs Sacoolas.

Last month the Home Secretary Priti Patel met Mr Dunn's father Tim Dunn to explain the process.

Image copyright Becky Warwick Image caption A 'Justice4Harry' banner was placed on the sign for RAF Croughton

A statement from Amy Jeffress, Mrs Sacoolas's lawyer, said she had "co-operated fully with the investigation and accepted responsibility".

It added: "This was an accident, and a criminal prosecution with a potential penalty of 14 years' imprisonment is simply not a proportionate response.

"We have been in contact with the UK authorities about ways in which Anne could assist with preventing accidents like this from happening in the future, as well as her desire to honour Harry's memory.

"We will continue that dialogue in an effort to move forward from this terrible tragedy."

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mr Seiger said the Christmas period had been a "difficult time" for the family.

He said Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn were "desperately sad".

"What they've been through has been frankly unimaginable," he added.