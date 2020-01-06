Image caption The switch-on last month attracted hundreds of people to the village near Kettering

A festive light display by all 28 families in a cul-de-sac dubbed "Christmas Street" has raised £25,000 for charity - double last year's total.

Hollow Wood Road in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire hosted its third year of charity light displays.

The street attracted thousands of visitors during December, who left voluntary contributions.

Resident Jamie Featon said: "We're blown away, it's just been an amazing response from everyone."

The street's display raised £12,000 in 2018, which was a big leap from the £5,000 raised in their first year, 2017.

Mr Featon, 41, said: "Normally we have a build-up, but this year it was [busy] from the get-go.

"It just been so much fun and incredible."

Image caption The display on all 28 homes in the street had been running for three years

Among the charities to benefit from the £25,030 raised are the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance and Burton Latimer Scouts and Guides.

Mr Featon explained it "took a month" to put up this year's lights and they had to bring in a cherry picker to help.

He said that all but one of the houses in the street had taken down their lights.

"They come down quicker than they go up," he said.