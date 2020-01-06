Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Peter Roberts died after 18 months in a coma following the attack

A man who served a jail sentence for an unprovoked attack has been sent back to prison after his victim died.

Sam Whittet, 24, had been sentenced to 33 months after leaving Peter Roberts in a coma when he punched him at a working men's club, in December 2016.

Mr Roberts, 56, died in July 2018, following the attack in Brafield-On-The-Green, in Northamptonshire.

Whittet, of Knuston Spinney, Irchester, was then re-arrested, admitted manslaughter and jailed again.

Northampton Crown Court heard he had drunk at least six pints of lager and two shots at the club on the evening of 10 December 2016.

Whittet had already served a jail sentence for the attack but was charged with manslaughter when Mr Roberts died

Prosecutor Mary Prior QC said, having made his way outside, the railway worker punched a 15-year-old boy in the head "without warning".

Witnesses described how he went into a rage, striking walls and a door, and attacking others nearby.

Mr Roberts, who had stepped outside for a cigarette, intervened to try to calm the situation.

It was then that Whittet punched him to the ground, causing a fracture to the base of the skull and a bleed to the brain from which he never regained consciousness.

Whittet admitted grievous bodily harm and two offences of common assault, and was jailed for 33 months in June 2017.

'Much loved man'

Having been released, he was later charged with manslaughter after Mr Roberts's death and now been jailed for two years and eight months.

Passing sentence, Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "Mr Roberts was a much loved man and his loss has devastated his family."

Mr Roberts's family said in a statement: "After three long years, we can finally begin to lay Peter to rest properly.

"All we have left are pictures and memories of Peter and that is the hardest part of it all. It's hard to believe even to this day that he will never walk through the front door again."